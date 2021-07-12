DAFNA Capital Management LLC Buys 11,500 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Biohaven Pharmaceutical makes up about 1.5% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BHVN. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,756. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.29. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $119.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

