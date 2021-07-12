DAFNA Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 677,500 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 677,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,018 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,531,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASLN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.15. 11,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,175. The company has a market capitalization of $119.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

