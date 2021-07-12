DAFNA Capital Management LLC Has $20.22 Million Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Medicines comprises 4.8% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Blueprint Medicines worth $20,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

BPMC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,842. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

