DAFNA Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,300,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Conformis by 112.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Conformis stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.05. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,351. Conformis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,877 shares of company stock worth $115,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

