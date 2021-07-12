DAFNA Capital Management LLC Takes $3.34 Million Position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 455,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of RedHill Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,789. The stock has a market cap of $297.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. Equities analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

