DAFNA Capital Management LLC Takes $602,000 Position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of X4 Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

XFOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

XFOR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,623. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.88.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). As a group, analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $42,469.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,375.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $29,162.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,207 shares of company stock worth $182,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

