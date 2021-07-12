Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 3.4% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $31,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $278.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,455. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $181.18 and a 52-week high of $280.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $198.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

