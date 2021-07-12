Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Sells $857,457.16 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $857,457.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,313,170.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ricardo Cardenas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16.

NYSE:DRI opened at $148.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $2,139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

