Dario Calogero Sells 10,000 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00.

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.41. 99,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,794. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

