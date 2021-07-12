Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DSKE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Daseke stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 177,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,503. Daseke has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.32 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 371.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

