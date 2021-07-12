Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $259.85

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $259.85 and last traded at $255.90, with a volume of 8351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $253.50.

DASTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes are scheduled to split on Thursday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 15th.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.