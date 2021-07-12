Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.74.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $108.12 on Thursday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 104,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,547,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,614,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,291 shares of company stock valued at $42,443,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 87.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its position in Datadog by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after buying an additional 45,040 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Datadog by 3,971.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 111.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.