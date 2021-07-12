David J. Shirk Sells 48,167 Shares of Sabre Co. (NYSE:SABR) Stock

Sabre Co. (NYSE:SABR) EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00.

Sabre stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.05. 3,402,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,508,169. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

