Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Nutanix stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,673. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.72.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.