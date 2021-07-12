Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Buys New Shares in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. bought a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,045 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $31,439,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in 2U by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after purchasing an additional 279,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 497,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $9,379,000.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

