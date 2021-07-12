Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Buys Shares of 32,206 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.43. 5,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

