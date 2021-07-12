Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 34,619 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 523,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after buying an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

