Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up about 0.4% of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of HGV stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,189. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 678.67 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

