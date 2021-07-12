Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DAWN) Director Acquires $208,000.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DAWN) Director Papanek Julie Grant acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00.

DAWN traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.93. 84,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,510. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

