DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives $95.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCCPF. Zacks Investment Research raised DCC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 617. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.13. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

