Deborah Rasin Sells 5,000 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.30, for a total transaction of $566,500.00.

Deborah Rasin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41.

Shares of HRC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.47. 149,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.15. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $118.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $66,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 479,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $162,688,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $37,118,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $30,920,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

