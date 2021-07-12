DePay (DEPAY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,004.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. DePay has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $50,004.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00045429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00112295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00159924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,157.57 or 0.99967409 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.08 or 0.00958985 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

