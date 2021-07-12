DerivaDAO Reaches Market Cap of $56.84 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00006653 BTC on exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $56.84 million and $32,232.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00110296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00160941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,792.15 or 1.00162255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.37 or 0.00957173 BTC.

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

