DermTech, Inc. (NYSE:DMTK) Director Enrico Picozza Sells 20,297 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NYSE:DMTK) Director Enrico Picozza sold 20,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $813,503.76.

DMTK stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $36.67. 528,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,530. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

