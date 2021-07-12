Derwent London (LON:DLN) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLN. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,401.60 ($44.44).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 3,510 ($45.86) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,443.78. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,602 ($47.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In other Derwent London news, insider Mark Breuer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.