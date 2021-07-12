Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €270.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €270.00 ($317.65) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €256.87 ($302.20).

VOW3 opened at €212.35 ($249.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €219.64. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

