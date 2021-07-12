Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Target Price to $1,074.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,266.80.

SAM opened at $973.58 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $583.97 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,044.89. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,663,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $86,945,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

