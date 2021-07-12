Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Diamond S Shipping stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. 286,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 1,514.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 77.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

