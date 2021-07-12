DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the highest is $3.98. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $3.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $8.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $10.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $8.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Argus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

DKS stock opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $102.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

