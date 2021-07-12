Digitex Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.13 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Digitex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.56 or 0.00895658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.