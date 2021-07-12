Digix Gold Token (DGX) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.21 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for $56.40 or 0.00169903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $7,319.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00052795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.30 or 0.00898557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,656 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

