Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $91 Million Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,152,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 506,768 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Century Aluminum worth $91,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CENX. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 74,946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 159,731 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CENX. TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

