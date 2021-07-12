Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,357 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $96,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Stephens raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,663.19.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matt Carey purchased 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,592.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,414.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,067.59 and a 52 week high of $1,597.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

