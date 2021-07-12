Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,696 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,771,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,696 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cabot were worth $92,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot stock opened at $58.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.50.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

