Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,735 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.04% of Benchmark Electronics worth $89,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,971,000 after purchasing an additional 793,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,299,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,107,000 after purchasing an additional 638,719 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,278,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,119,000 after purchasing an additional 468,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $27.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $974.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.47%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

