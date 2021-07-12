Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 34,687 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.73% of Atkore worth $92,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,723,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,857,000 after purchasing an additional 52,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 813,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,519,000 after purchasing an additional 120,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

In other Atkore news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $69.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.10. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

