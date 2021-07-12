DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DISH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.32.

DISH stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.09. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 174.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 30.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

