Diversified Royalty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

TSE:DIV opened at C$2.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of C$339.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.59.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.92 million. Analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

