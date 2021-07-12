DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLO opened at $49.69 on Friday. DLocal has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $56.19.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.