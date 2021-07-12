DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.94. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $86.76.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

