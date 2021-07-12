Domenic Serafino Purchases 40,000 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NYSE:VERO) Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NYSE:VERO) CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00.

NYSE VERO traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.19. 486,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,728. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.44.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

