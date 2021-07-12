Douglas H. Martin Sells 16,000 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) Director Douglas H. Martin sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $466,080.00.

Shares of NYSE CONN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.30. 279,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,539. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

About Conn's

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

