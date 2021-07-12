Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOCMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dr. Martens from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised Dr. Martens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

DOCMF remained flat at $$6.90 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 508. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

