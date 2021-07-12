Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.13

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.13 and last traded at C$16.10, with a volume of 28878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.88.

DIR.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.57.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

