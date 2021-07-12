Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel Sells 17,990 Shares

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel sold 17,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $939,078.00.
NYSE:EGLE traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,336 shares.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile
Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.