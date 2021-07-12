Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel Sells 17,990 Shares

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel sold 17,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $939,078.00.

NYSE:EGLE traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,336 shares.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

