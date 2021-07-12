EcoR1 Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 318,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,066,000. Arvinas accounts for 0.9% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas stock opened at $82.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.90. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

