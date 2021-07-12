Editas Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:EDIT) CFO Sells $125,000.00 in Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:EDIT) CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

NYSE EDIT traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.16. 63,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.