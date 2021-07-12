Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells $3,405,055.50 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total value of $3,405,055.50.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.84. 2,407,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

