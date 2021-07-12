Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELD. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.25 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

ELD opened at C$12.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.82. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$11.97 and a 52-week high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total value of C$312,140.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,898 shares in the company, valued at C$908,536.60. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,693.68. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,531.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

