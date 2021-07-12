Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Price Up 5%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s stock price rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 69,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,739,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Embraer by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 496,044 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Embraer by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 607,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 275,759 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

